Louis Dalmaso of Sugarcreek, more recently of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 7, 2021 after 102 years on this good earth.

Louis is survived by his seven children, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as other extended family members and friends worldwide.

A memorial gathering will be scheduled in the future as will a posting of a more detailed tribute.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carolyn’s House, 1701 Linglestown, PA 17110.

