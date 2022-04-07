 

Minor Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Porter Township

Thursday, April 7, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police,Car,At,Night,,Lights,Flashing,In,SeoulPORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Minor injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a tree along State Route 66 in Porter Township on Tuesday, April 5, around 8:14 a.m.

Clarion-based State Police said 41-year-old John W. Cessna, of Summerville, was traveling north on State Route 66 while attempting to negotiate a turn. Cessna’s vehicle crossed the south bound traffic lane before striking a tree on the west side of the road.

Cessna’s vehicle came to a final rest “in the trees” on the west side of the road. Cessna was examined on scene for suspected minor injuries, but he declined transport to a medical facility.

Cessna was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

He was cited for a lane violation.


