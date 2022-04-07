Mona Pauline (Jordan) James, 100, of Rimersburg, died on April 4, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on July 12, 1921, in West Monterey.

She was the daughter of David and Blanche (Kriebel) Jordan.

Pauline graduated from Union High School in 1939.

She married Arthur Ian James on December 28, 1940, and he precedes her in death.

She was a secretary for the Arthur I James Agency.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, bird watching, cross word puzzles, the Steelers, her many cats, making homemade cards, coloring pictures, reading the bulletins by Pastor Nancy Dunmire, and spending time with her family and friends.

Pauline is survived by a son; Arthur William James of Sligo, a daughter, Honor Catherine Stawarz of Windber, five grandchildren; Steven Stawarz and his wife Amy of Johnstown, Sheila Johnson and her husband Dirk of Ebensburg, Jesse James of Leeper, Jamie James and his wife Michelle of Monaca, and Richard James of Rimersburg, ten great-grandchildren; Sydney, Seth and Ty Stawarz, Jordan, Zander, Nolan and Karson Pauline Johnson, Christy and Elizabeth James and Joshua James.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son; James Robert James and his wife Marlene James, two sisters; Gladys Jordan and Mamie Keener, and a brother; Reed Jordan.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff and doctors at the Clarview Nursing home for their care.

Pauline’s family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday April 8, 2022, at Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.

The funeral service will start at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nancy Dunmire, officiating.

Interment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The family suggests donations be made in Pauline’s name to the family at 911 Nineth St. Windber, PA. 15963.

The Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

