Newbie Man Faces Laundry List of Charges After Allegedly Fleeing Police, Enticing Juvenile into Vehicle With Marijuana

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing 56 charges after he allegedly fled a traffic stop with a juvenile in his vehicle who he reportedly enticed with marijuana.

According to court documents, on April 4, the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Cooper Wade Allen in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

The charges stem from events that followed a traffic stop on February 5 around 11:58 p.m. for operating a vehicle with an expired inspection.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:58 p.m. on February 5, officers from the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a black Jeep Renegade operated by Cooper Allen.

During the traffic stop, Allen informed police that he was permitted to use the vehicle by his “girlfriend’s friend,” the owner of the vehicle. The officer noted that the owner of the vehicle was incarcerated, the complaint states.

Allen was unable to provide insurance to the police station within five days of the stop, and citations were issued to Allen and the owner of the vehicle for required financial insurance and registration. A warrant for Allen’s arrest was issued approximately a week later, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, on March 5, officers from the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department attempted to stop Allen after spotting the black Jeep renegade leaving the A-Plus gas station and heading towards the intersection of Liberty Street and Wood Street.

As officers attempted to catch up to Allen, he accelerated to a high rate of speed up to 85 mph. Officers then decided to wait for backup.

Once Allen turned onto Lobaugh Hill, police activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and audible siren. Allen slowed the vehicle to a crawl and traveled approximately 40 feet at a slow pace. Allen then sped the vehicle up, crossing over the center of the road, and began to flee, the complaint notes.

A high-speed chase ensued and resulted in Allen striking a guide rail.

Allen then traveled on Lawsonham Road with two flat tires on the passenger side of the vehicle. He exited the vehicle and let the vehicle travel onto the Rails to Trails. Allen fled the scene on foot and was not able to be located by troopers after a 30-minute search, the complaint indicates.

It was noted that there was a dog and a male juvenile in the car.

The juvenile was handcuffed, interviewed, and transported to the station, the complaint notes.

During an interview with the juvenile, he stated that Allen enticed him into the vehicle by offering to sell him marijuana. He also indicated that Allen would not let him exit the vehicle when he requested to be let out during the high-speed chase, according to the complaint.

A search warrant was executed on the vehicle on March 9 and found multiple items, such as three bottles from a dispensary, a bong, three smoking pipes, a cell phone, a pink torch lighter, a clear glass pipe in an “L” shape, a leather gun holster, a black pill bottle with a small amount of marijuana, a vape power unit with a green leaf on it, and other various personal items, according to the complaint.

Allen faces the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Interference W/ Custody of Children, Felony 3

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

– Acquired or Obtained Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony (three counts)

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (19 counts)

– Manufacture Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Marijuana-Small Amount, Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Damage Real Property By Operating Motor Vehicle, Summary

– Accidental Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property, Summary

– Fail to Not Notify Police of Damage to Vehicle, Summary

– Failure to Use Safety Belt – Driver and Front Seat Occupant, Summary

– Limitations on Driving on Left Side of Road, Summary (eight counts)

– Criminal Mischief, Summary

– Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Transporting Animals in a Cruel Manner, Summary

– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary (two counts)

– Improper Tires, Summary (two counts)

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

