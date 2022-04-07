Police Seek Info After $12k in Damage Done to Dump Truck

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information regarding a recent incident of criminal mischief that took place along Crates Road in Limestone Township.

Clarion-based State Police responded to the incident on April 1 around 1:15 p.m.

Police said a 44-year-old Corsica man reported approximately $12,000 worth of damage to his dump truck.

The actor(s) may have been operating a dirt bike, according to police.

Specifics details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

