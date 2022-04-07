April Venango Auction Postponed, Next Auction Scheduled for May
Thursday, April 7, 2022 @ 12:04 AM
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – Due to circumstances beyond their control, the April 8th Venango Co-Op Auction has been postponed.
The next scheduled auction is set for May 13.
Auctions are held at the Venango County Co-Op (former Sears Building) in the Cranberry Mall located at 6945 US 322, Cranberry, PA 16319.
Find great buys on a wide selection of guns, antiques, collectibles, furniture, household, and more.
Terms: Bidder # with valid ID, Paid for in full auction day, Cash or PA check with valid ID, NO BUYER’S PREMIUM will be charged to all purchases, Sales tax will be charged unless tax exempt.
Please stay tuned for further updates.
