Celebrate Easter Week with Sligo United Methodist Church

Thursday, April 7, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

easter-sligoSLIGO, Pa. – Sligo United Methodist Church is welcoming the public to visit their display during the sacred and celebratory Easter season.

You can view the church’s beautiful, artful miniature Fontanini Villages and see the new layout of the Thomas Kinkade figures.

New, colorful flower displays that have also been added.

Open dates are:
Palm Sunday, April 10, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Maundy Thursday, April 14, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Good Friday, April 15, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fore more information, or for a private showing, call 814-923-6458.

Sligo United Methodist Church is located at 506 Penn Street in Sligo, Pa.

