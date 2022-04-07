State Police Calls: Harassment, Theft

Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment, Assault at Clarion-Limestone

Clarion-based State Police responded to Clarion-Limestone High School for a recent altercation between students.

Troopers were dispatched to the school on April 1, around 2:03 p.m., for a report of assault and harassment.

The victim is listed as a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Corsica.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of theft in Sligo Borough.

Police responded to the area on Bald Eagle Street on April 1 around 3:30 p.m.

Four $20.00 bills and four $5.00 bills totaling $100.00 were stolen from a 38-year-old Sligo woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Madison Township

On March 26 around 12:43 a.m., PSP Clarion conducted a traffic stop on a Templeton man and determined he was driving under the influence.

According to police, a 36-year-old Templeton man was reportedly driving under the influence near State Route 68 and Long Lane West in Madison Township.

Charges are pending.

