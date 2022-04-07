Tionesta Man Jailed After Allegedly Firing Pistol During Domestic Dispute

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges after allegedly firing a pistol during a domestic dispute along U.S. Highway 62 in President Township.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Friday, April 1.

According to a criminal complaint, Franklin-based State Police received a call regarding a domestic altercation occurring along U.S. Highway 62, in President Township, Venango County, on Thursday, March 31, around 9:55 p.m.

According to the complaint, troopers met with the victim at a location nearby the residence. She reported that she and her husband, Nicholas Geffel, had recently separated. While Geffel was away, the victim went to their residence to remove some of her belongings with a known individual, who had brought a shotgun and a pistol for their protection.

While in the process of collecting her items, Geffel arrived at the residence and began yelling the known individual’s name. The victim related that she held onto Geffel and said, “no guns, don’t shoot,” the complaint states.

The victim said Geffel then discharged his pistol one time as he was right beside the victim. The victim did not indicate that Geffel shot at her or the known individual, the complaint indicates.

After Geffel discharged his pistol, the known individual unloaded his shotgun showing it was clear and told Geffel he was leaving. The individual then exited, and Geffel locked the door behind him, the complaint notes.

The victim related that Geffel then proceeded to prevent her from leaving the residence for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. During this time period, the victim attempted to leave numerous times, but Geffel held the door shut and pushed her away from the door, the complaint states.

Eventually, the victim related that Geffel stopped following her around, and she was able to exit the residence and get in her car. Geffel followed her and jumped onto the hood of her car before the victim began to drive away, causing Geffel to jump off the hood. He then stood in front of the car, but the victim was able to drive around him and leave the property, the complaint indicates.

Troopers arrived at the residence and attempted to hail Geffel to exit the residence with a negative response. Troopers established a perimeter around the house and continued to call for Geffel to come out. Around 12:25 a.m. troopers broke a window and ordered Geffel to come outside. Eventually, Geffel exited the front door and was taken into custody without incident, according to the complaint.

An interview was conducted with a neighbor who related that he observed someone arrive at Geffel’s residence and texted him to make him aware of it. The neighbor also said that he heard two gunshots come from within the residence, the complaint states.

It was later discovered that Geffel has a criminal history, and he was adjudicated delinquent in 2007 for arson and burglary, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, the complaint notes.

He was taken into custody and arraigned on April 1 at 5:20 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Person Not To Possess/Use Firearms – Delinquent, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– False Imprisonment, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Geffel waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, April 6, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.

The case was transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

He remained in the Venango County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.