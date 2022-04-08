4-7 ROUNDUP: Union/A-C Valley and Clarion-Limestone Track and Field Teams Split

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Skyler Roxbury and Landon Chalmers each won a pair of events as the Union/A-C Valley boys track and field team edged Clarion-Limestone, 82-63, Thursday.

Roxbury claimed first place in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Roxbury won the 100 with a time of 12.1 seconds and the 200 with a time of 24.5. Roxbury also ran a leg on the Falcon Knights’ winning 400-meter relay.

Chalmers won both the discus and javelin. He had a throw of 129 feet, 11 inches in the discus and threw the javelin 119 feet to claim those events.

Brock Smith had a huge day for Clarion-Limestone, winning three events.

He claimed firsts in the long jump and triple jump and ran a leg on the Lions’ winning 1,600-meter relay.

On the girls side, Clarion-Limestone’s Ruby Smith won the javelin (107-7) and discus (54-9) to help the Lions to an 85-61 win.

Brooke Kessler also won two events for C-L, claiming firsts in the long jump (15-4) and high jump (4-8).

Baylee Blauser won the 100 (13.3) and the triple jump (34-6) for Union/A-C Valley.

KARNS CITY 102.5, CRANBERRY 29.5 – Griffin Booher won the 800 and 1,600 as the Gremlins’ boys rolled past the Berries.

Booher notched a time of 2:21 in the 800 and 5:19 in the 1,600 for the victories.

