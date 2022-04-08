 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, April 8, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers before 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Rain showers likely before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers before noon, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.


