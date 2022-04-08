Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mediterranean Pastry Pinwheels

These quick appetizers are irresistible!

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened



1/4 cup prepared pesto3/4 cup shredded provolone cheese1/2 cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes1/2 cup chopped ripe olives1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. Unfold puff pastry; roll and trim into a 10-in. square.

-Beat cream cheese and pesto until smooth; stir in remaining ingredients. Spread cheese mixture on pastry to within 1/2 in. of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style. Freeze for 30 minutes. Cut crosswise into 16 slices.

-Bake cut side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet until golden brown, 12-15 minutes.

