Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mediterranean Pastry Pinwheels

Friday, April 8, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These quick appetizers are irresistible!

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup prepared pesto
3/4 cup shredded provolone cheese
1/2 cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
1/2 cup chopped ripe olives
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. Unfold puff pastry; roll and trim into a 10-in. square.

-Beat cream cheese and pesto until smooth; stir in remaining ingredients. Spread cheese mixture on pastry to within 1/2 in. of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style. Freeze for 30 minutes. Cut crosswise into 16 slices.

-Bake cut side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet until golden brown, 12-15 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


