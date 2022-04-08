Clarion H&R Tax Tips: No Extension Yet — Here’s When Taxes Are Due in 2022
The IRS said tax returns can be submitted from January 24 through April 18. Here’s what you need to know:
Tax season is upon us, and this year there won’t be any deadline extensions. Tax filers can submit their returns starting January 24 all the way through April 18.
The deadline was pushed from April 15 because of Emancipation Day, which is a holiday in Washington, D.C. Tax-filers in Maine and Massachusetts, however, will be able to submit their taxes until April 19 because of Patriot’s Day on April 18. If you plan on requesting an extension you’ll need to request one by April 18, and you’ll have until October 17, 2022, to file your return.
This year, the IRS expects that most tax filers will receive their refund within 21 days if they file electronically and set up direct deposit, but according to the Washington Post, Treasury officials are warning of delayed refunds and other difficulties due to IRS budget cuts, federal stimulus measures, and pandemic-related delays.
As of late December 2021, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual returns and between January and mid-May 2021, it received four times as many calls than it does in a typical year.
“Filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “And we urge extra attention to those who received an Economic Impact Payment or an advance Child Tax Credit last year. People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays.”
If you received a third stimulus check in March 2021 through the American Rescue Plan or received the advance Child tax credit, keep your eye out for letters from the IRS which details important information about how to file your tax returns or how to claim a refund.
While individuals who received the third stimulus check and the child tax credit can file their taxes starting January 24, the IRS will not issue refunds for the stimulus check or the child tax credit before mid-February.
