Clarion Man Faces Charges After Police Found Him Allegedly Intoxicated While Caring for Toddler

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing child endangerment charges after a borough police officer found him reportedly intoxicated while caring for a three-year-old child.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Jason Scott Bonner in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on March 28.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:01 p.m. on March 20, a Clarion Borough Police Officer responded to a call stating that a male actor seemed to be intoxicated and stumbling around while caring for a young child.

Upon arrival, the officer located the actor – later identified as Jason Bonner – in the area of Wood Street and Keatley Place. Bonner fell to the ground as the officer approached him, and he seemed to have trouble getting off the ground, according to the officer. The child – later identified as a three-year-old known male – was standing with Bonner. Bonner got up off the ground and was asked to present his identification, according to the complaint.

The officer asked Bonner how much alcohol he had consumed, and Bonner replied, “I didn’t drink anything.” The officer stated that he could smell alcoholic beverages emanating from his breath and that he was not messing around, the complaint noted.

Bonner then admitted he “consumed a couple of drinks” and that he was close to his residence and was walking home. The officer told Bonner that his demeanor indicated he had more than a couple of drinks and that he was staggering and falling to the ground, the complaint continues.

Bonner told the officer that the child was his girlfriend’s and she was at work. The officer asked if there was anyone else they could contact and Bonner said “no.” The officer told Bonner that he would transport them to the police station and contact his girlfriend, the complaint indicates.

Bonner then fell to the ground once more and the officer told him that as long as he would cooperate, he wouldn’t handcuff him in front of the child. Bonner asked the officer to give him a minute while he consoled the child before the officer assisted Bonner to his feet and placed both of them into the back seating area of a cruiser and transported them to the station, the complaint noted.

While at the station, the officer contacted Bonner’s girlfriend, who told the officer she could not leave work and that her father would come and pick up the child. While waiting for his girlfriend’s father, Bonner kept commenting that the child was never in any danger and that they were almost home. The officer explained that under his condition of being under the influence of alcoholic beverages, he wasn’t able to properly watch over the child. The officer referenced Bonner stumbling to the ground. He disagreed telling the officer how much he cared for the child, according to the complaint.

After the child was picked up, the officer notified ChildLine of the incident, which will forward the information to Clarion County Children and Youth Services to determine if it’s necessary to conduct a follow-up on this incident, the complaint notes.

Bonner was arraigned at 10:13 a.m. on March 30 in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, Summary

He was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 26 at 8:45 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

