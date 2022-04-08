Clarion River Gallery and Phrame It! Opens on Main Street

CLARION. Pa. (EYT) – Clarion River Gallery and Phrame It! opened this week on Main Street, with resident Kris Cosby offering a custom framing store and an art gallery located on 6th Avenue.

Cosby takes over the space at 1 North 6th Avenue, below F.L. Crooks & Co. formerly occupied by Clarion Bicycle & Outdoor, Kate’s Framing, and many years ago, the Clarion Restaurant. The painted mural of Clarion River scenery remains, and Kris is busy adding new merchandise and planning activities for the new store.

“We’re still building out the full sample collection, but there are already hundreds of moulding chevrons on the walls, and the shop is fully equipped to make your design dreams come true,” Cosby told exploreClarion.com. “Currently, there are only a few pieces from my collection in the gallery, but full exhibits by local artists are in the works that are sure to tantalize and titillate even the most discerning art enthusiasts.”

(Cosby with the painted mural of Clarion River scenery.)

Cosby has done a lot of things in his life – from earning a degree in political science from Clarion University, selling cars for a while, selling insurance, and now the art business.

“I got really deep into collecting artwork myself a few years ago, and I felt like I couldn’t afford to pay to frame it. I started doing it myself, and I’ve been doing it for a couple of years. I’ve got friends all over the country that are art collectors or gallery artists, and people started sending me some stuff to frame for them.

“It turned out to be something I really enjoyed, and it complemented other interests of mine. I knew we kind of needed a framer in the area. I thought it’d be a good idea for a business.”

Cosby went to the American Picture Framing Academy in Connecticut and studied under Paul Cascio. While Casio has been in the business for decades, Cosby’s real education came from working in Pittsburgh with Framezilla!, a custom framing shop.

“Framezilla was a real high volume shop. I did a lot of big stuff with a film studio right down the street. They were always coming up for rush jobs, set decorations, and other stuff.

“I started down there the week before Thanksgiving and was there for a few months and learned quite a bit. We did 200 framed works for the Pittsburgh Penguins over Christmas.

“I saw the bike shop was moving, and I knew this was probably the best location I could find in town. It also lends itself to more than just framing.

(Equipment and framing material stock continues to grow.)

Working with local artists

“I’ll be working with local artists to promote, display, and sell their works. Once I’ve got the gallery filled out, I think the space will lend itself to being able to rent it out for small events. It has a full kitchen, and I’m putting in a little bar countertop. I’m also bringing in an antique printing press and (will) start working with that and making prints.

“Once I am comfortable with that, I’ll start doing creative workshops, teaching other people how to do printmaking. I’d also like to bring in other artists to teach their craft.”

Phishing for art

Cosby’s love of art was triggered as he followed his favorite music group, Phish. (Phish is an American rock band that formed in Burlington, Vermont, in 1983. The band is known for musical improvisation, extended jams, blending of genres, and a dedicated fan base compared to the Grateful Dead.)

“I started buying concert posters because I was a big Phish fan…There is a really big market for that, so I just kind of got hooked on it.

“I love Phish and love my music. There is a market commemorating the shows with posters. It got me and I’ve got two, five-drawer flat file cabinets that are just full of paper.”

Many side businesses are also on Cosby’s mind.

Some posters that are shipped rolled up in tubes often need to be flattened when arrived at the customer’s home.

“They need to be flattened to either store it properly or I have developed a helper for mailers, a colorfully padded length of cloth to help with mailing. I cut the fabric up, fill it, and stitch it. I ship about a hundred pounds or so a week of these.”

