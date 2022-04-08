Clarion University to Host International Conference on Global Diversity & Inclusion in Higher Education

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University of Pennsylvania will host the International Conference on Global Diversity and Inclusion in Higher Education on May 12-13 on campus.

The conference is designed for sharing ideas of the importance of global diversity and inclusion in higher education sector and to promote learning and training on this critical issue among faculty and students. The goal is to share knowledge, research findings, build community, and collaborate to advance international diversity, equity, and inclusion in global education and cultural exchange.

Keynote speakers are Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood (R-25), and Dr. Denise Pearson, vice chancellor and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. Panelists include J.D. Dunbar ’77, ‘79G, program director of the Pennsylvania Rural Urban Leadership program, based at Penn State; Larry Pickett ‘77, process improvement project manager at Carnegie Mellon University and Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt; Patrice D’Eramo ‘86, a leader in information technology sales and marketing for Cisco Systems; and Lenwood O. Sloan, executive director of Pennsylvania Commonwealth Monument Project, which preserves, conserves and rededicates historic and cultural monuments throughout Pennsylvania.

Drs. Kathleen and Ronald Gray will lead a session about achieving organizational equity and inclusion using effective, student-centered strategies that create transformative educational opportunities for all.

The conference committee invites submissions from authors/attendees. For information about submitting a research paper or to register, visit www.clarion.edu/globaldiversityconference. Registration is open to the public.

For information about the conference, contact Dr. Nripendra Singh, conference organizer, at [email protected]

