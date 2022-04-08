 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion University to Host International Conference on Global Diversity & Inclusion in Higher Education

Friday, April 8, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Tina Horner - Clarion University

clarion-universityCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion University of Pennsylvania will host the International Conference on Global Diversity and Inclusion in Higher Education on May 12-13 on campus.

The conference is designed for sharing ideas of the importance of global diversity and inclusion in higher education sector and to promote learning and training on this critical issue among faculty and students. The goal is to share knowledge, research findings, build community, and collaborate to advance international diversity, equity, and inclusion in global education and cultural exchange.

Keynote speakers are Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood (R-25), and Dr. Denise Pearson, vice chancellor and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. Panelists include J.D. Dunbar ’77, ‘79G, program director of the Pennsylvania Rural Urban Leadership program, based at Penn State; Larry Pickett ‘77, process improvement project manager at Carnegie Mellon University and Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt; Patrice D’Eramo ‘86, a leader in information technology sales and marketing for Cisco Systems; and Lenwood O. Sloan, executive director of Pennsylvania Commonwealth Monument Project, which preserves, conserves and rededicates historic and cultural monuments throughout Pennsylvania.

Drs. Kathleen and Ronald Gray will lead a session about achieving organizational equity and inclusion using effective, student-centered strategies that create transformative educational opportunities for all.

The conference committee invites submissions from authors/attendees. For information about submitting a research paper or to register, visit www.clarion.edu/globaldiversityconference. Registration is open to the public.

For information about the conference, contact Dr. Nripendra Singh, conference organizer, at [email protected]


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.