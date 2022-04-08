Featured Local Job: Lumber/ Yard Sales/ CDL Redi-Mix Concrete Driver

Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for an experienced CDL truck driver to load and deliver customer orders including redi-mix concrete at their New Bethlehem location.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, hardware, & redi-mix concrete

Operate forklift & front end loader

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard, hardware store, and deliver vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Document and log work/rest periods and miles spent driving and retain fuel receipts

Collect and verify delivery instructions

Report defects, accidents or violations

Skills:

Proven work experience as a truck driver

Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations

No recent moving or driving violations

Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)

Valid CDL license

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Commercial Driver License (Required)

Apply one of the following ways:

Take your resume to their New Bethlehem Store located at 402 W Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Email your resume to [email protected]

Visit the careers portion of their website www.heeterlumber.com and click employment application

