Featured Local Job: Service Coordinator II DS

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for their Developmental Services Unit.

Looking for a change? Are you a compassionate person interested in making a difference in people’s lives? Are you seeking a professional workplace staffed with talented, caring, professional co-workers? Then the County of Venango Human Services is the place for you!

They provide paid time off (vacations, 15 holidays, sick time), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Find them on Facebook at venangocountyhr. Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Qualified applicants must pass an interview.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 04/19/22 at 4:00 p.m. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

