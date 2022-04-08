Fryburg Woman Injured in Sunny Road Rollover

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Fryburg woman was injured after she lost control of her vehicle causing it to overturn multiple times in Farmington Township on Thursday afternoon.

Marienville-based State Police said 49-year-old Rebecca S. Eisenman, of Fryburg, was traveling west on Sunny Road near its intersection with Mallard Lane around 4:55 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway.

Eisenman’s 2008 Jeep Liberty crossed the eastbound travel lane and exited the south berm where the vehicle struck an embankment before overturning approximately three times.

She was transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

The vehicle sustained disabling damages.

Eisenman was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed, according to police.

Assisting on the scene were Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Snyder’s Autobody and Towing.

