Michael Patton Advising: Ukraine War a Threat to the Global Economy?

Friday, April 8, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Ukraine War a Threat to the Global Economy?

Before Russia stunned the world by invading Ukraine, it was widely believed that the economic ties formed through globalization would help promote peace. But the war is testing that assumption and drawing attention to the vulnerabilities in far-flung supply chains, which were already under pressure because of the pandemic and recovery.

In response to the brutal invasion of Ukraine, the United States, the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and their allies are using financial sanctions to inflict severe damage on Russia’s economy and pressure its leaders to end the war. But that effort likely comes at a significant cost to the global economy.

Punishing Russia

Western nations acted together in unprecedented fashion to isolate Russia from world trade and the global financial system. Some of Russia’s largest banks have been expelled from SWIFT, an international payments system. Assets that Russia’s central bank held in North America and Europe have been frozen, restricting its ability to prop up the value of its currency, the ruble.(1)

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/HOT-TOPIC-Is-the-Russia-Ukraine-War-a-Threat-to-the-Global-Economy.c9886.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

building

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.



