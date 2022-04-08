 

North Clarion Announces Prom Court

Friday, April 8, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

nc-promFRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion High School’s prom will be held at Tuck’d Inn Farm, Cooksburg, Pa. on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

PHOTO: Members of Prom Court (back, from left) – Isaac Gilara, Cameron Clark, Joshua Daum, Tristian Sliker, Jacob Eisenman, Collin Schmader; (front, from left) Kayla Aaron, Claire Kriebel, Abbey Barron, Shawna Pack, Alana Brooks, and Amya Green.

Promenade will begin at 7:00 p.m. followed by the crowning of prom King and Queen.

This year’s theme is “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”


