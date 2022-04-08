 

Police Seek Info After Nails in Driveway Cause Over $1,000 in Damage

Friday, April 8, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp-suvHICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based responded to a report of criminal mischief in Hickory Township, Forest County, on Sunday, April 3, around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, unknown actor(s) dumped nails in a driveway of a residence and subsequently damaged the tires of two vehicles and a trailer.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be over $1,000.00, according to police.

The incident will remain open pending further investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


