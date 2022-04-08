Say What?!: Mountain Lion Visits Los Angeles Man’s Front Door

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – A Los Angeles resident set up a camera outside his home that captured footage of a visit from a locally famous mountain lion.

Kevin Prince said he recently spotted the cougar wandering in his Hollywood Hills neighborhood and decided to set up a camera to determine whether the animal was P-22, a mountain lion that became famous after a viral photo showed the feline illuminated by the Hollywood sign 10 years ago.

