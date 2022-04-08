 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Cheers to the Weekend, Dinner Theater, Easter Brunch at Wanango

Friday, April 8, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

wanango-dining-roomRENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango on Friday and Saturday nights for some delicious dinner features. Chef Jeff wants to cook for you!

Take a break from the beginning of the week and enjoy some dinner with them on Thursday.

It’s Lent, so on Friday night, you can enjoy an appetizer of Steamed Clams Fra Diablo followed by a delicious entree of either Blackened Red Snapper or our Beer Battered Fish Fry Dinner.

Their Prime Rib Dinner has been a huge hit. Stop in on Saturday to get one!

Take-out is available.

Reservations are preferred, but not required. Call 814-676-8133, select option #2, and leave a message.

Dinner is open to the public.

unnamed(110)

Don’t miss Easter Brunch at Wanango Country Club!

Breakfast and dinner options will be available – making this the perfect selection for your family!

There will also be Mimosa and Bloody Mary specials!

The cost for adults is $34.99; children 4-10 are $15.99; children 3 and under are free.

Reservations are required. Reserve a spot by calling 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Leave a message with your reservation information and phone number.

unnamed(108)

Join Wanango for a sentimental journey through the 1940’s!

They are hosting a Dinner Theatre in collaboration with The Barrow Civic Theatre on Friday, April 22nd, and Saturday, April 23rd.

Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m.
Dinner: 6:30 p.m.

The show will follow dinner. A cash bar will be open.

Call The Barrow Civic Theatre at 814-437-3440 to purchase your tickets. They are limited.

They are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dinner options are listed below. All dinners are served with a side salad, dauphinoise potatoes, & vegetable du jour (except for the Eggplant Parmesan which only comes with a side salad).

This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

unnamed(109)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.