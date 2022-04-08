SPONSORED: Cheers to the Weekend, Dinner Theater, Easter Brunch at Wanango
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Join Wanango on Friday and Saturday nights for some delicious dinner features. Chef Jeff wants to cook for you!
Take a break from the beginning of the week and enjoy some dinner with them on Thursday.
It’s Lent, so on Friday night, you can enjoy an appetizer of Steamed Clams Fra Diablo followed by a delicious entree of either Blackened Red Snapper or our Beer Battered Fish Fry Dinner.
Their Prime Rib Dinner has been a huge hit. Stop in on Saturday to get one!
Take-out is available.
Reservations are preferred, but not required. Call 814-676-8133, select option #2, and leave a message.
Dinner is open to the public.
Don’t miss Easter Brunch at Wanango Country Club!
Breakfast and dinner options will be available – making this the perfect selection for your family!
There will also be Mimosa and Bloody Mary specials!
The cost for adults is $34.99; children 4-10 are $15.99; children 3 and under are free.
Reservations are required. Reserve a spot by calling 814-676-8133 and select option #2. Leave a message with your reservation information and phone number.
Join Wanango for a sentimental journey through the 1940’s!
They are hosting a Dinner Theatre in collaboration with The Barrow Civic Theatre on Friday, April 22nd, and Saturday, April 23rd.
Cocktail Hour: 5:30 p.m.
Dinner: 6:30 p.m.
The show will follow dinner. A cash bar will be open.
Call The Barrow Civic Theatre at 814-437-3440 to purchase your tickets. They are limited.
They are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Dinner options are listed below. All dinners are served with a side salad, dauphinoise potatoes, & vegetable du jour (except for the Eggplant Parmesan which only comes with a side salad).
This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
