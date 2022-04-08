State Police Calls: Man Exposes Buttocks in Union High School Parking Lot

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Disorderly Conduct in Madison Township

The incident occurred around 8:16 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at the Union High School located on Baker Street, in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County.

According to Clarion-based State Police, 46-year-old Todd Acomb, of Rimersburg was at Union High School parking lot and allegedly pulled down his pants and showed his buttocks.

Charges were filed at Magisterial District Office 18-3-04.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the Clarion Walmart, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, on Tuesday, March 8, for a report of retail theft.

According to a non-traffic citation filed on Thursday, April 7, 32-year-old Abigail Rose Magner, of Clarion, has been charged with retail theft, a second-degree misdemeanor, after an incident that occurred on Tuesday, March 8, around 8:42 a.m.

Magner reportedly stole retail items worth $9.76.

She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Harassment in Jenks Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment involving a landlord and a tenant in Jenks Township, Forest County, on April 6.

According to police, the incident occurred as 63-year-old Cindy Frazier, of Marienville, was attempting to place an eviction notice on the victim’s door. As the victim reached out to take the notice, Frazier pushed the door shut while the victim’s arm was still in the opening.

The victim reported a small scrape and redness on her arm.

Charges have been filed at Magisterial District Office 37-4-03.

Criminal Mischief in Howe Township

Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating an incident in which an oil pump jack was reportedly damaged by several unknown individuals on Saturday, April 2.

According to police, the damage was reported in the area of Howe Township, Forest County. After the individuals were located and an extensive search of the area yielded that the damage was accidental in nature.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Department, DEP, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission assisted on the scene.

The investigation remains open pending further interviews.

