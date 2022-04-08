Tionesta Man Scammed Out of $2,300 By Person Claiming to Be Lawyer

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was scammed out of $2,300.00 by an individual who claimed to be a lawyer.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the victim, a 58-year-old Tionesta man, was conned on Wednesday, March 30, around 10:44 a.m. by an unknown individual claiming to be a lawyer and agreed to represent him.

The investigation is ongoing.

