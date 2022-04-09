A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Scattered rain and snow showers before 11pm, then scattered snow showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 2am, mixing with rain after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Scattered showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

