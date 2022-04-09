Catherine Ellen Courtney, age 86, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, passed away on April 5, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was born on February 25, 1936, and was a resident of Oil City, Pennsylvania for nearly 80 years.

Many of you will remember her from her youth aka, “Kay Way”.

Kay was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.

She was an Oil City High School graduate, class of 1954, and for many decades she loved meeting with her classmates who met regularly.

She attended Hamot Hospital’s Nursing Program and worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years.

Kay loved her family and was quite proud of her marriage to Sidney L. Courtney for 50+ years. He preceded her in Death in April of 2011.

She also talked endlessly about her 4 grandchildren, each of whom was quite special to her.

Katie, Rachael, and Samantha (aka Sam) as well as Sidney Samuel (aka Sam).

Like many in her family, she was a bit humble and rather competitive.

She rarely talked about her basketball achievements including a record 70+ winning streak, as was reported by the Derrick some years ago.

Catherine equally appreciated the great outdoors, she idyllically recalled spending her childhood summers on the Allegheny River at Henry’s Bend.

Her knowledge of flowers and appreciation for wild animals was impressive.

She was always pointing out the first crocus’, often peeking through the snow and it is thought she liked Hyacinths the best.

Her front yard bloomed brightly with native Mountain Laurel as well as Rhododendron every summer.

It seems her favorite bird was the same as her mother’s, the cardinal.

She also spent much of her retirement years with her husband at their cabin on top of a mountain in Forest County.

She loved to ride by Tionesta Creek and was especially fond of the growing population of eagles as well as regular sightings of deer, turkeys, and an occasional black bear.

Kay was quite accomplished at knitting and enjoyed coffee to no end.

Her children remember how their home was always open and how their friends always said, “Let’s go to your house and talk with your Mother”.

Kay was just about the best at asking 20 questions and letting people know how important they were to her.

One might say she had the gift of gab and an endless supply of smiles.

In short summary, she lived a really good life. She is lovingly remembered.

Kay is survived by her two children, a daughter, Cindy Ann McMurtrey and her husband Winfield, who reside in Missouri, and a son, Sidney Craig Courtney and his wife Sangwian Aunthirot (aka Toon), who reside in Florida.

Surviving grandchildren are Katherine and Andrew Johnson (aka Katie), Rachel McMurtrey, Samantha McMurtrey, and Sidney Samuel Courtney.

Kay is also survived by sisters, Jane and Jack Deets and Charlotte LaVerde, and a brother, Joe and Cis Way.

Preceding Kay in death are her parents, Martha and George Way, her husband, Sidney Leon Courtney, and her brother-in-law, Phillip LaVerde.

Friends and family will be received at 11 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.

Funeral services will follow at the church beginning at noon.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery beside her husband.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude in Catherine’s honor.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.