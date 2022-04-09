Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crab Crescents

These little bites are delicious and decadent!

Ingredients

1 tube (8 ounces) of refrigerated crescent rolls

3 tablespoons prepared pesto



1/2 cup fresh crabmeat

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 375°. Unroll crescent dough; separate into 8 triangles. Cut each triangle in half lengthwise, forming 2 triangles. Spread 1/2 teaspoon pesto over each triangle; place 1 rounded teaspoon of crab along the wide end of each triangle.

-Roll up triangles from the wide ends and place point side down 1 in. apart on an ungreased baking sheet.

-Bake until golden brown, about 10-12 minutes. Serve warm.

