Dennis H. Bish, Sr., 80, of Hawthorn, passed away early Friday morning, April 8, 2022, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

He was born on July 22, 1941, in Brookville and was the son of the late William Harold and Dorothy Marie (Panciera) Bish.

He was married on January 24, 1960, to Sandra L. (Sherman) Bish and she preceded him in death on June 5, 2020.

Denny worked as a heavy construction carpenter for Heavy Construction Carpenters Local Union 2274. He also worked for Glacial Minerals in Strattanville.

He enjoyed camping and golf.

He is survived by a daughter, Dawn Davis and her husband, Bud of New Bethlehem, a son, Derek Bish and his wife, Tina of Sharon, three grandchildren, Katie Davis, Brendan Davis, and Tyler Rossi.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis H. “Moochie” Bish, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem and a Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

