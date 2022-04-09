Richard Keith (Rick) Slike of Shippenville, PA, 68, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born February 1, 1954, in Grove City, PA, he was the son of John H. and Phyllis D. (Glosser) Slike.

Rick attended Clarion Area High School and upon graduation in 1972 he received a scholarship to attend Clarion University, graduating in 1976 with a B.S. in Education.

During Rick’s high school and college careers, he excelled at playing football and running track setting various school records at the time.

Following college graduation, he taught the 3rd grade at AC Valley Elementary School, St. Petersburg, PA where he also coached high school track and field.

Rick was also head lifeguard at Rhea’s Motel and gave swimming lessons.

To keep in “swimming shape,” Rick would ride his ten-speed bike down and up Clarion Riverhill to Rhea’s Motel and back again to his home in Clarion.

For many years he played softball for the Longhorn Bar.

In later years, Rick enjoyed playing tennis and working out even during his struggle with cancer.

Rick married the love of his life, Susan Stehle, on May 30, 1981, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion.

During their 40 plus years of life together, they enjoyed trips to Italy, Spain, Portugal and many other far away places, but Rick loved being at his home more than any place else.

Rick had a passion for working outside at his home with Susan, landscaping, caring for the lawn along with their lavish plantings, feeding the turkeys and deer and completing his beloved “Serenity Park”.

Rick, ever the life of a party, also enjoyed hosting class reunions and family gatherings with Susan, at their home.

From its early beginnings in 1986 and over the next 30 years, Rick, and his “soul mate,” Susan, built Showcase Homes into one of the premier manufactured housing distributors in Northwest Pennsylvania.

While they owned it, Showcase was recognized numerous times by Commodore Homes, as its number one, national, single lot dealer.

During that time, Rick and Susan also acquired extensive real estate holdings near and adjacent to Clarion University which for many years provided much needed housing for Clarion University students.

These properties were ultimately gifted to the University.

To know Rick was to like Rick.

If Rick knew you, he never forgot you.

And Rick knew everybody.

If he’d see you, even if many years later, he’d immediately grab your hand and shake it or give you a big hug, asking questions all about you and your family while recounting memories of good times together and shared experiences of the past.

He was fun to be with and was simply a good guy who will be greatly missed.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Susan, his sister, Vanessa Kriebel of Shippenville, PA, his 3 brothers, Barry (Carla) Slike of Boalsburg, PA, Vance (Tammy) Slike of Shippenville, PA, and Kevin Slike of Clarion, PA, his sister-in-law, Karen Stehle (Thomas) Agresti of Erie, PA and brothers-in-law, Thomas (Barbara) Stehle, of Shippenville PA, and Daniel Fleming of Clarion, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jack Slike, and his sisters, Neva Fleming and Lori Slike.

On Rick’s behalf, his Family wishes to extend special appreciation and thanks to Chad and Lori (Slike) Lauer for the loving care, support, help and medical advice given by them to Rick during Rick’s last months with us.

At Rick’s request there will be no visitation hours.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorials can be made in his name to Tri-County Animal Rescue, 9562 Route 322 Shippenville, PA 16254, or to the Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road Clarion, PA 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

