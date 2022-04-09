State Police Calls: DUI, Theft by Deception

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, on a 2010 Subaru Impreza Outback along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a summary traffic violation.

Through investigation, it was determined the known driver – a 34-year-old male, of McDonald, Pa. – was operating the vehicle while impaired.

Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge 37-4-03.

The name of the driver was not released.

Theft by Deception in Toby Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of Identification Theft around 8:00 a.m. on March 21, on Town Lane, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 46-year-old Rimersburg man.

No other information was released.

The above report was released on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

