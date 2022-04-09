Terry A. Boocks, 68, of Fertigs, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Born at home in Fertigs on December 14, 1953, he was a son of the late Frank E. and Dorothy Marie Oakes Boocks.

He attended Cranberry Schools and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from February of 1972 to February of 1976, serving as Air Cargo Agent until he was honorably discharged.

He was married to the late Susan Helms Boocks who preceded him in death on September 4, 2020.

Terry drove a forklift and worked in maintenance for Pennzoil for 25 years and then worked for Electralloy for another 15 years until he retired.

He was a talented banjo and guitar player and loved to sing.

Terry enjoyed hunting and being outdoors, but most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was a family man at heart with a strong faith in God.

Surviving are four children, Heather (Ryan) Day of Peach Bottom, Bob (Darla) Boocks of Oil City, Jim (Sara) Boocks of Oil City, and Brianna (John) Shook of Franklin.

Surviving are twelve grandchildren, Walker (Halie) Day, Reid (fiancée Abby Jakubec) Day, Ethan Day, Seth Day, Carter Day, Hadley Day, Caleb (Alexa) Boocks, Abby Boocks, Hannah Boocks, Cruz Boocks, Lily Shook and Amelia Shook; and 3 great grandchildren, Jackson Boocks, Olivia Lendrum, and Cadan Boocks.

Also surviving is his first wife and mother of his children, Patti Boocks of Oil City; one brother and two sisters, Thomas D. (Darla) Boocks of Oil City, Jean V. Rodgers, Elaine S. (Ken) Stover both of Fertigs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and ten brothers and sisters, William Boocks, Howard Boocks, Carol Keffer, Doris Rancatore, Shirley Bupp, Larry Boocks, Gary Boocks, Kathleen Rowan, Frank Boocks and Phil Boocks.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Sunday, April 10, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 11, at 11 am at Fertigs Church of God of Prophesy with his son in law, Pastor Ryan Day officiating; full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will follow the service.

Interment will be in Perry Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

