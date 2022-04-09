Clarion County Recycling Days Set for June 4

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Recycling Days will be held on Saturday, June 4, at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The public must preregister any electronics, household hazardous waste, and universal waste items by calling 412-567-6566, or going to their website, www.nobleenviro.com.

For more details, click here: here.

Residents and small businesses with less than 50 employees are invited to bring their items to the recycling days.

Items that are not emptied and cleaned will not be accepted.

Assistance is provided by the Clarion County Commissioners, Clarion County Park, Clarion County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Clarion County Probation and Work Release, Advanced Disposal, Noble Environmental Speciality Recycling, and Triple “S” Recycling.

