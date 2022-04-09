Sale of Former Deb’s Diner Pending

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The sale of the building that formerly housed Deb’s Diner along Main Street in Strattanville is pending.

The pending sale was announced on a sign outside of the former restaurant and on the Deb’s Diner Facebook page on Saturday, along with a hopeful message: “Keep your fingers crossed that all goes well.”

A Deb’s Diner representative declined to confirm whether or not the prospective buyer was planning to re-open the business as a restaurant.

Known for its cozy atmosphere and homestyle cooking, the restaurant closed its doors on December 17, 2021, after 32 years of operation.

Deb’s Diner opened in April of 1989 as a small ice cream and burger stand and owner Deb Chapman expanded to a full dining room in her second year of operation. Since that time, the business did not change much, other than a few additions to the menu over the years.

The diner’s closure was announced in August 2021. Chapman previously stated to exploreClarion.com that she felt it was time to retire.

“I really have no plans, just rest and relax,” said Chapman.

The building and business were originally listed in August 2021 through Smathers Real Estate with an asking price of $295,000.00; however, that amount was reduced to $225,000 in January 2022.

More details are expected to be released when the sale becomes official.

