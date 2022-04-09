Well-Known Businessman Guy Shoup Passes Away at Age 93

Guy W. Shoup, 93, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, a well known, long time, Emlenton and Foxburg businessman, passed away late Thursday evening, April 7, 2022 while in the comfort of his home.

Guy was born on Main Street in Emlenton, on July 13, 1928.

He was the son of the late Guy and Harriett Gibb Shoup.

Guy attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in Big Bend and graduated with a degree in Diesel Mechanics from a Vocational School in Struthers, Ohio.

Guy was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He was a longtime member of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, a former member of the International Order of Odd Fellows in Emlenton, and was a Boy Scout leader for many years.

For more than sixty years he and his late wife Helen, had owned and operated Venco Trucking and later H.E. Shoup Trucking.

Guy and Helen purchased the business in 1958 from Guy’s father who established the trucking business in Emlenton in 1914.

Guy also owned and operated Shoup Distributing on Main Street in Emlenton for many years.

In July of 2019, while celebrating the trucking company’s 105th year in business, and his 91st birthday, Guy was honored during the Fireman’s Parade at the Emlenton Summer Festival.

Guy was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Eaton Shoup, on December 27, 2006.

The couple was married in Springdale on July 20, 1946.

Guy is survived by a daughter Jayne Shoup and her spouse, Cheryl Burghdurf of Middlesex, VT; Guy’s long time devoted companion and caregiver, Nancy Hopper; his “Ohio Cousins” Peggy Pavlov, Phoebe Horvath and her husband John, and Walter Gough and his wife Kathy; his longtime, and his loyal and dedicated employees, Mitzi Fitzgerald, Crystal Wolfgang, and Carl Wolfe, as well many other former and current employees and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son Michael E. Shoup.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Ave. Emlenton, from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday (today) and on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Linda Gerstner, former pastor of Robinson Memorial Chapel, officiating.

Interment will be in Scrubgrass Stone Church Cemetery in Emlenton.

Memorial contributions in Guy’s name may be made to the Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 371, Emlenton, PA 16373.

For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

