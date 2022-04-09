West Forest Students Participate in Army Combat Fitness Tests

TIONESTA, Pa. – West Forest High School students recently participated in Army Combat fitness tests.

Sgt. Bradley Cain, Clarion University National Guard Recruiter, led the activity at the high school.

According to a representative of West Forest High School, the students worked hard and were very competitive.

