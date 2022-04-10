A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after midnight. Low around 47. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers before 9am. High near 66. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of rain before 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of rain before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

