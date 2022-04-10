 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti With Bolognese Sauce

Sunday, April 10, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This classic dish never gets old!

Ingredients

1/2 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 medium carrot, shredded

1 celery rib, thinly sliced
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 jar (14 ounces) of spaghetti sauce
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream or milk
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
4 ounces uncooked spaghetti

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook the beef, carrot, celery, onion, and garlic over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink.

-Stir in spaghetti sauce and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Stir in cream and parsley. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

-Meanwhile, cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Add to sauce and toss. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until heated through. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


