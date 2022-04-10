Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti With Bolognese Sauce

This classic dish never gets old!

Ingredients

1/2 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 medium carrot, shredded



1 celery rib, thinly sliced1/4 cup chopped onion1 garlic clove, minced1 jar (14 ounces) of spaghetti sauce1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream or milk1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley4 ounces uncooked spaghetti

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook the beef, carrot, celery, onion, and garlic over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink.

-Stir in spaghetti sauce and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Stir in cream and parsley. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

-Meanwhile, cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Add to sauce and toss. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until heated through. Serve immediately.

