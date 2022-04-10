Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spaghetti With Bolognese Sauce
This classic dish never gets old!
Ingredients
1/2 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 medium carrot, shredded
1/4 cup chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 jar (14 ounces) of spaghetti sauce
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream or milk
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
4 ounces uncooked spaghetti
Directions
-In a large skillet, cook the beef, carrot, celery, onion, and garlic over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink.
-Stir in spaghetti sauce and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Stir in cream and parsley. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.
-Meanwhile, cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Add to sauce and toss. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until heated through. Serve immediately.
