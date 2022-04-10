 

Clarion University Tennis: Golden Eagles Fall at Shippensburg

Sunday, April 10, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_9418SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s tennis team took the No. 2 doubles match and forced a slew of other matches to close finishes, but Clarion ultimately fell by a 7-0 score in a dual match with Shippensburg on Saturday.

The highlight of the day came in the doubles session, where the Golden Eagles and the Raiders split the two matches contested on the court. Clarion earned the win in the No. 2 match, with Alyson Fisher and Josie Beckerleg taking the victory in a close decision. The teams were back and forth, but the duo of Fisher and Beckerleg picked up their first win as a doubles team by outlasting Brooklynn Rupert and Sahar Islam for a 7-5 score. The Raiders took the No. 1 singles match by a 6-2 score, though, to clinch the doubles session.

Savannah Buttery very nearly got the edge on Brighid Cantwell in the No. 2 singles match, winning the first set by a 7-5 score, but Cantwell forced a third set tiebreaker with a 6-3 win in the second. Cantwell went on to win the breaker by a 10-4 score. Alexis Strouse went to a tiebreaker in the first set of the No. 1 singles match, but ultimately fell to Jenna Sluymer 7-6 (6), 6-2. Beckerleg kept it close in the No. 4 singles match, falling 6-2, 6-2 to Kayla Tryanski, and the Raiders swept the singles session for the 7-0 win.


