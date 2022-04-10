All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Butch Gaston
Butch Gaston served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Leroy “Butch” Gaston
Born: November 2, 1933
Died: March 13, 2022
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Butch was a Korean War veteran, serving with the United States Army.
He also served the community through his membership with the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354 of New Bethlehem.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
