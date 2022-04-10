Police: Local Man Jailed After Firing Multiple Shots at Two Men, Stealing Vehicle

BRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An East Brady man is in jail after he allegedly fired multiple shots at two men and then fled in a vehicle owned by one of the men.

According to court documents, Kittanning-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Braden Taylor Stevenson, of East Brady, in Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen’s office on Thursday, April 7.

Kittanning-based State Police Officers were dispatched around 11:14 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to a property located on Iron Furnace Road, in Bradys Bend Township, in Armstrong County, for reports of shots fired, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arriving at the scene, two known men related they drove from Butler to hang out with Braden Tayler Stevenson at a residence on Iron Furnace Road. Once they arrived at the property, Stevenson fired multiple shots toward them, the complaint states.

The known men stated that they “ran from the residence on foot in fear of their lives.” They added that Stevenson then stole a white 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, owned by one of the known men, and fled the scene, according to the complaint.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

It was noted that Stevenson is a felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

No other details of the incident were provided.

Stevenson was arraigned at 5:45 p.m. on April 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland on the following charges:

– Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary (two counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Driving License Suspended/Rev Purs to Sec 3802/1547B1, Summary

– Driving W/O A License, Summary

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on April 20 with Judge Owen presiding.

