Mother, Son Accused of Attempting to Smuggle Controlled Substances into Clarion County Jail Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A mother and son who are accused of attempting to smuggle controlled substances into the Clarion County Jail are due in central court on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 49-year-old Amy Sue Johnston and 26-year-old Jonathan W. Johnston are scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, at 1:15 p.m.

Amy Johnston faces the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

She is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Jonathan Johnston faces the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

His bail was set at $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck, IV, on August 24, 2021, he was contacted by a CNET confidential informant that provided information that Amy Johnston was planning to send her son a card which will contain controlled substances. On August 24, Detective Peck contacted Warden Jeffrey Hornberger and informed him of the information and confirmed that Jonathan Johnston was an inmate at the Clarion County Jail.

On September 9, Warden Hornberger advised that inmate Jonathan Johnston did receive incoming mail with the return address of Amy Johnston. Through past investigations, Detective Peck was aware of Amy Johnston’s actual address, the complaint states.

Warden Hornberger advised the envelope was in the shape that would contain a “card,” which was the information that Detective Peck received. Warden Hornberger opened the envelope and located what appeared to be a stain (discolored) on the inside letter, the complaint continues.

On September 10, Deputy Warden Blose transported the envelope, card, and letter to SCI Forest, which is equipped with a scanner device that can detect controlled substances. The letter was scanned and received a positive result for the presence of controlled substances. A small portion of the letter was cut from the paper and used in a field test kit for synthetic cannabinoids which field-tested positive. Deputy Blose returned the evidence to the Clarion County Corrections, according to the complaint.

On September 29, Detective Peck made contact with Amy Johnston on Main Street. He explained to her that a letter was intercepted at the jail that possibly contained controlled substances. After a short conversation, Johnston denied this but made a statement that “she might have been smoking marijuana or doing her suboxone when she was writing the letter.” Johnston made a statement that her son called her today (September 29, 2021) and asked her to send stuff to him while she was on the phone with her. Johnston agreed to go to the District Attorney’s office for an interview.

During the interview, Johnston stated that she has a medical marijuana card and that she smokes marijuana. She added that she has a prescription for suboxone. She stated that the only thing she can figure out is she possibly rolled a blunt while she was in the middle of writing a letter to her son, and it got on there or she did one of her suboxone while she was writing it, and it got on there. She swore that she did not put anything on a letter that she sent to her son in the Clarion County Jail, according to the complaint.

Detective Peck asked Johnston if her son solicited her to send stuff in the mail to him, and she said “yes.” She indicated that he asked her to send suboxone in a card, the complaint notes.

Detective Peck reviewed the phone call between Amy Johnston and her son that was placed on September 29, and Detective Peck stated that it was obvious her son was trying to get her to send suboxone to him in jail, the complaint indicates.

A forensic scientist of the Erie Regional Lab submitted a report on January 31 indicating that the stain in the paper contained tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the complaint notes.

On January 31, Jonathan Johnston came to the Clarion Borough Police Department inquiring about getting his mother’s cell phone. While at the station, the investigation with his mother came up. Johnston made the statement that in the past, his mother sent five suboxone strips to him in a card which was before the card and letter were seized in this case, according to the complaint.

Amy Johnston was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17.

Jonathan Johnston was arraigned at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23.

