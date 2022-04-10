Zachary D. Gourley, 28, of Mayport, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

He was born on March 18, 1994, in Clarion the son of Hollie L. Gourley.

Zachary worked in construction.

He is survived by his mother Hollie Gourley of Mayport, wife Tori Alcantara of Yatesboro, his daughter Paisley Gourley and stepdaughter, Jaycee Lettie.

Family and friends will be received on Monday evening, April 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

