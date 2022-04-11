A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 4am. Low around 45. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

