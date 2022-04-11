CCHRA: Landlord Meeting Scheduled for April 27 at Ramada Inn Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County and Redevelopment Housing Authority (CCHRA) will be hosting a landlord meeting on April 27, 2022, at the Ramada Inn Clarion.
The meeting will run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
It will be held at the Ramada Inn Clarion and is open to all landlords.
All participants are asked to RSVP on or before April 18, 2022 to [email protected] or 814-226-8910 extension 114.
CCHRA will be providing a buffet style dinner for the participants to enjoy while attending the informative sessions. The sessions will include topics such as Fair Housing, Tenant Landlord Law, Pest management, Drug Activity, and Programs that CCHRA has to offer. Below is the tentative schedule of events for the evening.
|TENTATIVE SCHEDULE
|Time
|Topic
|Description
|5:15
|Fair Housing
|Assisted Animals, Reasonable Accommodations and Medical Marijuana
|6:00
|Pest management
|Bed Bugs, Etc.
|PA Tenant Landlord Law
|6:30
|Drug Activity
|What To Look For
|PA Tenant Eviction Process
|7:00
|Programs Available for Tenants and Landlords
|7:30
|Housing Choice Voucher Program
|What’s New
This meeting will also serve as a question-and-answer forum in regards to the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and the other programs available through the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
To stay up to date with CCHRA and this Landlord Meeting make sure to like and follow @ClarionCountyHousingandRedevelopmentAuthority on Facebook.
If you plan to attend the Landlord Meeting, please RSVP on or before April 18, 2022, to [email protected] or 814-226-8910 extension 114.
Contact:
Voice/TTY: (814) 226-8910
Fax: (814) 226-6039
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
Facebook: @ClarionCountyHousingandRedevelopmentAuthority
