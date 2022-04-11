Chloe Ann Drelick, 77, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home at 12:23 A.M. Sunday April 10, 2022.

Born April 1, 1945 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Thelma Bussey Smith.

Chloe was married in the Assumption B.V.M. Church on June 25, 1966 to Bruce A. Drelick and he survives.

Mrs. Drelick was a cosmetologist for many years and operated Giesla’s Beauty Shop.

She was a member of the 7th Day Adventist Church in Seneca.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Lisa Greathouse, and her husband Richard of Oil City; a grandson, Will Greathouse, and his wife Alyssa, and their daughters, Nora and Ava.

She was preceded in death by a brother Elmer “Pete” Smith.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

