Clarion County Recipe of the Day: General Tso’s Stew

The slow cooker makes this super easy, and you can use any meat you like!

Ingredients

1 cup tomato juice

1/2 cup pickled cherry peppers, chopped



2 tablespoons soy sauce2 tablespoons hoisin sauce1 tablespoon peanut oil1 to 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes1 pound shredded cooked chicken1-1/2 cups chopped onion1 cup chopped fresh broccoli1/4 cup chopped green onions1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted

Directions

-In a 4- or 5-quart slow cooker, combine the first six ingredients. Stir in chicken, onion, and broccoli.

-Cook, covered, on low for about two hours, until vegetables are tender. Top with green onions and sesame seeds to serve.

