Deer Creek Winery: Book Club on Monday, Bingo on Tuesday, Mixology Combinations All Month Long!

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is offering a Book Club event on Monday night, Bingo on Tuesday night, and Mixology Combinations during the month of April!

Book Club on Monday, April 11

Becky meets with anyone who wants to join to talk about the book of the month from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Participants usually spend half of an hour on the last book the club reads and the other time picking a new book for the month.

The club meets on the second Monday of the month.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-club-tickets-272163387017

Bingo on Tuesday, April 12

Renee does Bingo with the participants on the second Tuesday of the month from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Each ticket comes with a glass of wine. Good Food, Good Friends, Great Wine, and Fun Times!

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bingo-tickets-272181390867

April Mixology Combinations

Mixology combinations for April for just $5.00 per glass at all locations. Pick up your favorite combinations or order online.

Celebrate every moment of your life with Deer Creek wine!

Riesling for $12.99. A favorite with ham. Very smooth and crisp. Goes perfect with ham…just in time for Easter!

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

