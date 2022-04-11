 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Deer Creek Winery: Book Club on Monday, Bingo on Tuesday, Mixology Combinations All Month Long!

Monday, April 11, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Deer-Creek-Winery-abSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is offering a Book Club event on Monday night, Bingo on Tuesday night, and Mixology Combinations during the month of April!

Book Club on Monday, April 11

Becky meets with anyone who wants to join to talk about the book of the month from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Participants usually spend half of an hour on the last book the club reads and the other time picking a new book for the month.

The club meets on the second Monday of the month.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-club-tickets-272163387017

Bingo on Tuesday, April 12

Renee does Bingo with the participants on the second Tuesday of the month from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Each ticket comes with a glass of wine. Good Food, Good Friends, Great Wine, and Fun Times!

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bingo-tickets-272181390867

April Mixology Combinations

Mixology combinations for April for just $5.00 per glass at all locations. Pick up your favorite combinations or order online.

Celebrate every moment of your life with Deer Creek wine!

Riesling for $12.99. A favorite with ham. Very smooth and crisp. Goes perfect with ham…just in time for Easter!

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.