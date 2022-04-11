Featured Local Job: Full-Time Machinists and Welder/Fabricators
Monday, April 11, 2022 @ 01:04 PM
Charles Machine, Inc. has immediate openings for Full-time Machinists & Welder/Fabricators.
Founded in 1978, their family-owned, full-service machine shop, including a welding and fabricating facility encompasses 57,000 square feet and serves all types of heavy industries.
Join the Charles Machine, Inc. family of employees today!
Machinist:
- CNC experience is a plus, but will train the right motivated people
- Must possess very strong math skills
Welder/Fabricator:
- Mig, Tig, stick all metals & knowledge of working with drawings & blueprints a plus
- Position is alternating 1st and 2nd shifts
Requirements:
- Pass pre-employment drug screening
- Reliable
- Must be able to lift, bend, twist, push and pull during shift
- Abide by all safety protocols
- Steel-Toed Boots
At Charles Machine, Inc. success begins with…
- Competitive Hourly Pay – Non-Exempt
- $1.25 Per Hour 2nd Shift Differential
- Annual Bonus
- Simple IRA Retirement Plan with Company Matching Program
- Paid Holidays
- Paid Vacation
- Medical, Prescription & Vision Insurance
- Company Paid Disability & Life Insurance
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at:
10037 Olean Trl
Summerville, PA 15864
Monday – Friday 8 am to 3:30 pm. Please be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.
www.charlesmachine.com
https://www.facebook.com/CharlesMachineInc
